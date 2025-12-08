Kerala local body polls: Broad narratives and ground realities

KOCHI: This has been a local-body election in which local concerns have been swept up by broader narratives. Instead of the familiar neighbourhood chatter on roads, drainage, or local development, high-voltage, state-level storylines – from the dramatic episodes involving MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the contentious gold-theft allegations linked to Sabarimala – have permeated even the tiniest wards.

Yet, amid this political noise, analysts insist that the final verdict will still be shaped by ground realities. In the end, it is micro-issues, visible development outcomes, and the sense of direct accountability that guide voter choices.

“The stakes have never been higher for the LDF, UDF, and NDA,” observes Prof Pramod C R with the department of political science at Thrissur Sree Kerala Varma College. With barely six months left for the assembly elections, he notes, this contest is widely viewed as the crucial “semi-final”.

“All three fronts are attempting to frame the polls through state-level narratives driven from the top,” according to Pramod. “The LDF moved early to set the tone, projecting the narrative of a historic third term long before the campaign season began. They are seeking a mandate for continuity and development, with MLAs aggressively reinforcing this message at the grassroots,” he explains.

The UDF, compelled to counter the LDF’s development narrative, has shifted focus towards the government’s perceived failures. While they hope to tap into anti-incumbency, the front is simultaneously grappling with organisational weaknesses and internal discord — challenges that make presenting a unified message more difficult.

Meanwhile, the NDA is treating this election as an extension of its performance in the last Lok Sabha election. Its strategy is unambiguous: Expand its vote share by capitalising on recent momentum, Pramod points out.