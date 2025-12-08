Panakkad family member’s remark on women’s mosque entry sparks debate in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: A single remark from a young member of the influential Panakkad family has spiralled into a wave of cyber attacks, turning what began as a theological comment into a digital assault on a 16-year-old and her family. For days, social media platforms have been ablaze with targeted posts aimed at Fathima Nargis, daughter of Kerala Muslim Youth League president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal and the Panakkad family itself.

What was a very brave statement from a young mind has now exploded into one of the most hostile online and ideological flare-ups Kerala’s Muslim community has witnessed in recent times. The controversy began last week when Fathima responded to a question about restrictions on women’s entry into Sunni mosques.

“Islam didn’t say that women cannot enter masjids. It is some individuals, as part of certain culture, who made this rule. That should be changed. This will be part of a female revolution and I believe this change will come soon,” she said.

Once the Youth League shared her video and Munavvar Ali posted a newspaper clipping of the event, the reaction on social media turned fierce, with hundreds of accounts -- many anonymous -- piling on the teenager and the Panakkad family for her “liberal upbringing”.