Kerala local body polls: Name missing, Mammootty unable to cast vote in election

KOCHI: While Ernakulam district celebrated democracy on Tuesday, Malayalam actor Mammootty missed out as his name was not found in the electoral rolls.

The actor, who now resides in Vyttila under the Ponnurunni division of the Kochi corporation, was unable to vote in the 2020 local body elections owing to similar reasons.

“He (Mammootty) cast his vote in the previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, but not in the 2020 corporation polls. When we realised his name was missing from the electoral rolls, we contacted his manager and requested the necessary documents to complete the formalities.

However, at the time, the actor and his family were abroad for his treatment and were unable to proceed,” said a public representative in Ponnurunni who is also a CPM supporter.

However, she said the name of Mammootty’s wife, Sulfath, was in the voters’ list. The actor’s family had last cast votes at booth 4 of CKC LP School in Ponnurunni.