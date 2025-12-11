Vavar mosque continues tradition of annadanam at Ambalappuzha temple in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Representatives of Erumeli Vavar mosque visited the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna temple on Sunday to offer annadanam (community feast) in connection with the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrim season of Sabarimala shrine. The event marked the 21st day of the offering and sharing of food organised by the Ambalappuzha Yogam Petta Sangam at the temple’s ootupura.

Vavar mosque has been sponsoring one day’s annadanam at the temple for the last 15 years, fostering a strong message of communal harmony. The practice began following a suggestion made years ago by former sangam periyon and patron Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair, who hoped to see the spirit of unity seen in Erumeli during the Pettathullal festival reflected in Ambalappuzha as well.

As part of customs observed during Pettathullal, the Ambalappuzha Sangam, which travels to Erumeli for the ritual, participates in the interfaith meet held at the Vavar mosque and receives a ceremonial welcome with chandanakkudam offerings.

The group, after descending from Cheriyambalam, enters the mosque where they are greeted with floral showers and holy water. A representative of Vavar mosque accompanies the group to the Valiyambalam, where both the Ambalappuzha deity’s entourage and Vavar representative are received with equal honour, a tradition believed to be centuries old.

Mosque secretary Mithu Laj, representative Asad Thaazhathuveettil, and committee members Shahanas and Nasser Chakkala were at the temple for the annadanam. They were welcomed by temple committee office-bearers R Gopakumar, G Biju, K C Harikumar, and R Madhu.