With Centre denying censor docus, screening of 19 IFFK films in doubt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is facing a bizarre crisis with the Centre refusing to issue censor-exemption certificates to 19 films, including four from Palestine, scheduled to be screened at the event.

The withholding of clearances has invited rebuke from various corners, with a slew of socio-political and cultural leaders, including CPM general secretary M A Baby, and veteran filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and T V Chandran criticising the Union information and broadcasting ministry’s decision.

With no censor exemption, at least seven films which were scheduled to be screened over the last two days, and eight movies set for Tuesday will have to be cancelled, Chalachithra Academy officials said.

Entries selected for a film festival should either have a censor certificate or a censor-exemption document issued by the ministry.

While academy officials say they had sought approval for the 180-odd films that were proposed to be screened at the festival, permits for only 164 films were provided, that too in phases. The Palestinian flicks include this year’s opening film ‘Palestine 36’; ‘Wajib’, which won the Golden Crow Pheasant at the 2017 IFFK; ‘All That’s Left Of You’; and, ‘Once Upon A Time in Gaza’. Notably, the Israeli production ‘The Sea’, which depicts the journey of a Palestinian child, was given clearance.