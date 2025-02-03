30 more smart anganwadis to improve early childhood care in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing with its efforts to improve early childhood care, the department of women and child development will launch 30 new smart anganwadis on Monday. The additions will raise the total number of smart anganwadis in the state to 117.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new facilities at an event slated to be held at the Janardhanapuram HSS, Ottasekharamangalam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the function. Parassala MLA C K Hareendran and other people’s representatives from the region are slated to attend the function. Meanwhile, ministers and people’s representatives will participate in the inauguration of smart anganwadis at various locations across the state.

Minister Veena said the smart transformation aims to make anganwadis more child-friendly, enhancing both the mental and physical development of children.

“The initiative is part of the government’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education and care to children in every part of the state,” she said.

The state has sanctioned the construction of 189 smart anganwadis, of which 87 have already been inaugurated. With 30 new operational centres, the total number of functional smart anganwadis will now stand at 117. The construction of the remaining smart anganwadis is under way, the minister added.

These changes mark a major overhaul in both the infrastructure and curriculum of anganwadis. The smart anganwadis have been designed to adapt to different plot sizes — ranging from 1.25 cents to 10 cents — depending on the space available at each location.

Each smart anganwadi features study rooms, rest areas, dining rooms, kitchens, store rooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, halls, and gardens, creating a conducive environment for learning and growth.

The development of these smart anganwadis has been made possible through a collaborative effort with funds being sourced from the department of women and child development, Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), and local self-government bodies, besides the support of local MLAs.