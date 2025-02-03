Air India’s move to shelve Kochi-London flight to hit UK Malayali diaspora hard

KOCHI: Air India’s planned discontinuation of its direct flight services on the Kochi-London route in March is set to affect a sizeable number of Malayalis in the United Kingdom. They fear the move will force them to dish out higher amounts for travel back home.

“During peak season, the return trip via transit flight for one person would cost around 1,000 British pounds, which would roughly convert to over Rs 1 lakh. So a family of four needs to spend over Rs 4 lakh. People usually book this direct flight well in advance even for school holidays, which would cost them around 500-600 British pounds. Naturally, the travel back home will become more expensive,” Kiran Tom Sajan, who has been living in the UK for the past five years, told TNIE.

Air India currently operates three flights per week to the Gatwick airport in London. The proposed move will end the only direct flight connectivity between Kerala and the UK. Flyers travelling in the sector will now have to rely on alternative options such as transit flight via Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. The Tata-run airlines currently operates flights to London from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Goa, besides Kochi.

The shelving of the direct London flight from March 31 will also affect those visiting their native place for short vacations. “To people who rush to meet their dear and near back home, travel time is crucial. While direct flight enables them to reach Kochi in 10 hours, they would require an extra four to five hours on booking transit flights, even from Mumbai or Delhi,” pointed out Kiran, an Ernakulam native who works for Newsquest, a regional newspaper in the UK.