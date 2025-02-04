Demolish, reconstruct Army Towers in Vyttila: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the demolition and reconstruction of two 26-storied towers of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation’s (AWHO) Chander Kunj Army Towers in Kochi as they endangered lives and properties. Due to poor quality of construction, continued occupation of towers B and C of the apartment complex on Silver Sand Island at Vyttila poses grave risks, necessitating immediate evacuation to ensure community safety, the court observed.

Justice Mohammed Nias C P observed that the distress to the towers is undeniably human-induced, causing significant loss and suffering due to cumulative violations of regulatory, structural, and environmental standards. Considering expert reports, the Kerala Municipalities Act, 1994, the Kerala Municipality Building Rules 1999, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the order passed by the District Collector, Ernakulam, there is no alternative but to direct AWHO to demolish and reconstruct the towers, the HC said.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by the owners and the association of the owners of the apartments. The petitioners informed the court that the Silver Sand Island project of the AWHO consists of three towers (Tower A of 14 stories and Towers B and C of 26 stories each with stilt and basement), consisting of a total of 264 dwelling units with other essential services (club house, swimming pool, sewage treatment plant etc). The work on the project, spreading over 4.28 acres, had commenced in April 2013 and completed in July 2018.

In 2019, the residents raised concerns regarding seepage and water leakage, in some areas of towers B and C. A study report of IIT Madras directed immediate evacuation of all residents from the two towers. A later evaluation by the IIT highlighted that continued occupancy poses serious risks to residents because of significant corrosion levels. Evacuating residents from towers B and C was recommended due to urgent safety concerns.