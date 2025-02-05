Bharat should set a model with its cultural tradition: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

KOCHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the importance of India’s cultural and artistic heritage while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tapasya Kala Sahitya Vedi at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Tuesday.

He asserted that Bharat should serve as a model for the world, noting that the preservation and promotion of Indian traditions are vital in today’s global landscape.

“The world expects Bharat to preserve its heritage and guide the world according to our traditions. The principles of Satya, Karuna, Suchita, and Tapas are the foundations of Dharma, and we should align our lives with these ideals,” he said. Bhagwat said that literature and art play a crucial role in guiding individuals to reconstruct their lives positively.

He said that traditional Indian theatre avoids depicting war on stage, choosing instead to convey deeper truths through narrative storytelling that uplifts human life. Bhagwat asserted that all actions should consider the welfare of individuals and society.

The event was presided over by writer Asha Menon, who recognised several distinguished writers and artists for their contributions, including M A Krishnan, Sadanam Krishnankutty, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Thiruvizha Jayashankar, Kalamandalam Kshemavathi, Ramachandra Pulavar, music composer Ousepachan, P Balakrishnan, T Kaladharan, Sriman Narayanan, Theeyadi Raman Nambiar, artist Madanan, and scriptwriter Udayakrishna.

Notable figures such as Samskar Bharathi president Mysore Manjunath, organising secretary Abhijith Gokhale, and Bharatheeya Vichara Kendran director R Sanjayan were also honoured during the event.