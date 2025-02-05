‘Low-consumption consumers in Kerala getting power at cheap rates’: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the exception of domestic consumers with monthly consumption of over 400 units of electricity per month and above, household consumers in other categories pay comparatively cheaper power bills in Kerala, a study of the electricity tariff of various states conducted by Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has shown.

According to government sources, the lower power tariff for industries has also contributed to its transformation into an industry-friendly state.

In the agriculture sector, Kerala offered the fourth best tariff in the country at Rs 2.79 per unit, also the best among all south Indian states. For electricity provided to Railways, the state was placed in the ninth position at Rs 7.16 per unit. However, the state’s tariff for medium commercial establishments stood at Rs 10.68 per unit, which was quite higher in comparison to other states.

For domestic consumers with a monthly consumption of 40 units, Kerala had the lowest energy charge in the country at Rs 1.50 per unit. The corresponding tariff for other south Indian states were: Telangana (Rs 2.50), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4.80), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 6.95) and Karnataka (Rs 9.70).

For domestic consumers with monthly consumption of 100 units, Kerala was ranked eighth with a tariff of Rs 4.67 per unit. Only Telangana topped Kerala among southern states in this category with a tariff of Rs 3.13 per unit. In the 250 units per month consumption category, Kerala was placed in the 12th position with a rate of Rs 6.40 per unit, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana offering lower tariffs among southern states.

However, in the 400 units and 700 units monthly consumption category, Kerala’s power bills were dearer. The state was ranked 20th and 21st respectively among the 29 states. While consumers in Kerala paid Rs 8.54 per unit in the 400 units category, the rate for 700 unit monthly consumption was Rs 9.60 per unit.

In terms of tariff for small industries category (10 KW connected load and 1,000 units monthly consumption), the state ranked sixth in the country with a tariff of Rs 6.18 per unit. In the medium industries category (connected load of 50 KW), the state offered the ninth-best tariff in the country at Rs 7.19 per unit. In both these categories, Kerala offered the cheapest power tariff in south India.