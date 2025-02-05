Several anomalies unaddressed by Kerala HC, say residents of Army Tower

KOCHI: Demanding more clarity on the compensation for the loss of interiors, relocation cost, and rentals in the area, the residents of the two Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) high-rises in Vyttila have termed the High Court order to demolish and reconstruct the towers as vague.

The Chander Kunj Army Tower Welfare Maintenance Society, the association of flat owners, also demanded that proper action be taken for the bending of rules and the corruption involved in the construction of the buildings on the Silver Sand Island.

Addressing a news conference in Kochi on Tuesday, a day after the High Court ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the two 26-storied Chander Kunj Army Towers, the office- bearers of the society pointed out, as per the judgment, only the owners residing in the apartments during March 2024 will receive the rental compensation.

“This means, only 42 out of the 208 apartment owners are eligible for rental compensation,” said Sajeev Thomas, joint secretary of the society.

“The buildings were constructed under a heap of violations, corruption, and cheating. There were all sorts of breaches of trust from an organisation under the army.”

He said the High Court did not address the violations during construction and the encroachment on 22 cents by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd for three pillars of the metro viaduct.