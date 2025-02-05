Several anomalies unaddressed by Kerala HC, say residents of Army Tower

KOCHI: Demanding more clarity on the compensation for the loss of interiors, relocation cost, and rentals in the area, the residents of the two Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) high-rises in Vyttila have termed the High Court order to demolish and reconstruct the towers as vague.
The Chander Kunj Army Tower Welfare Maintenance Society, the association of flat owners, also demanded that proper action be taken for the bending of rules and the corruption involved in the construction of the buildings on the Silver Sand Island.
Addressing a news conference in Kochi on Tuesday, a day after the High Court ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the two 26-storied Chander Kunj Army Towers, the office- bearers of the society pointed out, as per the judgment, only the owners residing in the apartments during March 2024 will receive the rental compensation.
“This means, only 42 out of the 208 apartment owners are eligible for rental compensation,” said Sajeev Thomas, joint secretary of the society.
“The buildings were constructed under a heap of violations, corruption, and cheating. There were all sorts of breaches of trust from an organisation under the army.”
He said the High Court did not address the violations during construction and the encroachment on 22 cents by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd for three pillars of the metro viaduct.
Other key aspects the court failed to touch upon are the status of the land, which is still a wetland in revenue records and the conversion of which will cost the owners an additional Rs 5 crore, lack of CRZ (coastal regulatory zone) clearance prior to construction, deviation from the plan that received approval, and the absence of quality control documents, the society office-bearers pointed out. All of those will be a hindrance for the proposed reconstruction of the apartment buildings, they said.
“The demolition of towers B and C will lead to the damage of tower A which is located dangerously close to the basement parking of one of the buildings to be demolished. This should be looked into. Also, we cannot agree to the additional payments to be levied from the owners for the new construction, and the plan to build additional floors will be a violation of property rights as the land has already been shared between the owners as undivided share,” Sajeev said.
Aspects left out by High Court
Encroachment of 22 cents by KMRL to build two pillars
Status of property is still wetland
No CRZ clearance taken for construction
Buildings not possessing any quality control documents
Only 42 out of 208 apartment owners eligible for rental compensation