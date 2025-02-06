Air India’s Kochi-London direct flight service may restart in next few months

KOCHI: Air India is likely to restart its direct flights from Kochi to London within a few months after its service to the UK ends on March 28.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) team led by its managing director S Suhas met Air India officials in Gurgaon, and got the assurance on this, an official release said here. In the meeting, Air India promised that it will reconsider the decision over the course of next few months, following the summer schedule, once the airline evaluates CIAL’s commercial proposal.

“During the discussions, CIAL emphasised the strategic importance of the route for Kerala’s connectivity with the UK and proposed a structured incentive scheme to support operations until they achieve commercial stability,” the release said.

“Both parties remain committed to working towards a sustainable solution that aligns with passenger demand and enhances international connectivity from Cochin. Further deliberations will take place to assess the feasibility of reinstating the service in the near future,” the statement said.