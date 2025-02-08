Kerala budget prioritises infrastructure with Vizhinjam growth corridor, Wayanad tunnel project

KOCHI: Despite the financial constraints, the fifth and final budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government has laid a major focus on the development of the infrastructure with announcements like Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Growth Triangle (VKP-GT), economic development opportunities along the influence zone of West Coast Canal and the Coastal Highway, Wayanad tunnel project, and developing Vizhinjam as a major Export-Import port among others.

A sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated through the KIIFB to facilitate the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Growth Triangle, which aims to strengthen major transport corridors and facilitate the development of multi-modal hubs, manufacturing parks, storage facilities, processing and assembling units, and logistics centre along the growth corridor.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the government would advance the construction of the second, third and fourth phases of the Vizhinjam port, which is now slated to be completed by December 2028 —well ahead of the initially agreed timeline.

Other major suggestions include the establishment of a shipyard in southern Kerala, upgrading state highways at a rapid pace in tandem with that of the national highways, completion of the six-laning of NH by year-end, and the completion of the Hill and Coastal Highways.

The government has accorded top priority to the complete rejuvenation and development of the inland waterway between Kovalam and Bekal. A sum of Rs 500 crore will be allocated for the same from KIIFB. The government also allocated Rs 2,134.50 crore for the Wayanad tunnel project.