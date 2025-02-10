CSR fund scam case: Probe handed over to state crime branch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The probe on the mammoth fake corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scam, has been handed over to the state crime branch.

The local police have so far registered 34 criminal cases in connection with the scam in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam rural and Kannur city police limits.

ADGP H Venkatesh has been directed by the state police chief to register cases in the Crime Branch police station and depute a team of officers to conduct further probe.

The order entrusting the probe to the crime branch was issued by the state police chief on Monday. The order said the crime branch was tasked with the responsibility due to the sensational nature of the scam and for effective investigation.

The scam was conducted by promising scooters and home appliances at half their price under CSR funds.

The police estimate that the fraud committed by Anandhu Krishnan, a 26-year-old Thodupuzha resident who was arrested for promising scooters and home appliances at half their price under CSR funds, could surpass Rs 1,000 crore.

The local police have received an avalanche of complaints from the victims.