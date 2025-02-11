Couple, son arrested for electrocuting 53-yr-old man in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The Punnapra police on Monday arrested a couple and their 27-year-old son for murdering a 53-year-old man by tying a wire around his body and electrocuting him. The deceased is Dinesan, of Vadakkal, Punnapra.

Kunjumon 58, of Vadakkal, his wife Aswamma, 51, and son Kiran have been arrested. The police said Kiran planned and executed the murder as he nursed a grudge against Dinesan over the latter’s alleged illicit relationship with his mother.

District Police Chief M P Mohanachandran said Dinesan’s body was found on an abandoned paddy field near his house on Saturday.

“Postmortem revealed he died of electrocution,” he said. An officer said during the probe, they learnt of Kiran’s issues with Dinesan. “Kiran was the mastermind behind the murder. He laid a live electric wire on the premises of his house on Friday night. Dinesan, who came to the place at night, stepped on the wire. When he fell, Kiran, who was there, wrapped the wire around Dinesan’s body and connected it with a circuit to ensure death,” said an officer.

The police said Kunjumon helped dispose of the body, while Aswamma destroyed evidence. They said Kiran had worked as the helper of an electrician and his knowledge helped him to execute the murder, said police.