Kerala govt has spent 12,159 crore on Vizhinjam port, says Minister V N Vasavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has so far spent I2,159 crore on the Vizhinjam port project, Ports Minister V N Vasavan informed the assembly on Monday. He said while the Centre had declined to provide its share of the Viability Gap Fund (VGF), but the state government was in the process of providing its share of the fund by arranging loans from NABARD.

Replying to MLAs’ questions, Vasavan said 163 ships have so far docked in Vizhinjam port, which has handled 3 lakh TEUs of cargo until now.

“The first phase of the project is completed and final three phases will be finished by 2028. The commissioning of the port will take place soon,” Vasavan said, adding that 10 lakh containers have been handled at the port. By 2028, this will increase to 30 lakh, he said.

The minister also said the Centre had accepted the DPR prepared by the Konkan Railway Corporation for rail connectivity to the port.