After seaplane trial, Kerala pushes airstrips plan for fast connectivity

KOCHI: Taking air connectivity to smaller towns has been a topic of discussion for long. By earmarking Rs 20 crore for the development of heliports and airstrips, coupled with the seaplane project, the Kerala government has taken a major step towards realising the futuristic goal.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, while presenting the state budget for 2025-26, announced a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and other preliminary activities to set up airstrips in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod. This is besides the Rs 50 crore additionally earmarked to install water aerodrome facilities for the seaplane project and landing facilities for small planes.

Experts view the initiative as the government’s effort to provide air connectivity within the state to make up for the delay in the implementation of the express highway or high-speed rail corridor projects.

“The three districts mentioned have long been in the scheme of things with regard to the futuristic development of the state. If we’re not getting a superhighway or superfast trains, then airstrips or helipads need to be developed. This is a necessity as the state, which is relatively narrow in width, is elongated in area,” Kannur International Airport managing director V Thulasidas told TNIE.

While the average width of the state is 70km, with a maximum of 125km, the length from north to south is 560km. The Kerala government aims to use the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), a central project, to formulate schemes to develop heliports, airstrips, and water aerodromes to augment tourism connectivity.

“Airstrips will substantially boost the tourism potential of the state as providing quick and comfortable travel facilities will bring in high net-worth tourists. Another factor is the presence of a large number of NRIs. They will surely prefer to travel by air from small airstrips or helipads to the main airports,” Thulasidas pointed out.

He pointed out that a fifth “main airport” in the state is “coming up” at Erumely, and hence, there is “no scope for another main airport, which necessitates the development of airstrips and helipads.”

For the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project, the state budget has earmarked Rs 4.96 crore .