CPM strengthens minority outreach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the curtain falls on the CPM district conferences, for the first time in its history, by design or by chance, three district secretaries the party has chosen belong to the Muslim community. The party leadership, however, explains it away as a natural development.

Meanwhile, two district secretaries — Raju Abraham in Pathanamthitta and C V Varghese in Idukki — represent the Christian community. The leadership was also careful to elect fresh and clean-image faces to lead the CPM in all 14 districts.

K Rafeeq in Wayanad, M Mehboob in Kozhikode and K V Abdul Khader in Thrissur are the new district secretaries from the Muslim community. Though Wayanad (P A Muhammad) and Thrissur (A C Moideen) have had district secretaries belonging to the minority community, it is for the first time Kozhikode is getting a secretary from the community.

Though the CPM state leadership claims that the election of new secretaries is a normal process considering the organisational skills and leadership qualities, party insiders term the appointments in Wayanad and Thrissur as a strategic move.

“CPM has made a calculated move given that Wayanad is a district with a high Muslim concentration where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi won elections with the help of the IUML. CPM has been trying to make inroads into the community and the new move shows that the party is sensing a positive response,” a Left leader tells TNIE.

Rafeeq had been serving as the DYFI district secretary. Coming from the League bastion of Vellamunda, Rafeeq was instrumental in attracting many youths from the minority community to the organisation. According to the CPM leadership, in recent years, new cadre have joined the CPM from the IUML strongholds of Meppadi, Thondernadu, Panamaram, Kaniyambetta and Kambalakkad too.

In Thrissur too, Abdul Khader’s elevation is being viewed as a move to keep pace with the fast-changing political geography in the district. Khader, who represented Guruvayur in the assembly for 15 years, has a clean slate to start with.

In all his contests, Khader managed to maintain a lead in Guruvayur town which is a Hindu-dominated area. “The CPM is presenting Khader, a secular and at the same time a leader belonging to the Muslim community, against both the IUML and other Muslim fringe groups,” a CPM Thrissur district committee member says.