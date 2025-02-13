Littering lands this band of robbers from Kochi in the soup

The probe

Soon, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena formed a team with Perumbavoor Assistant Commissioner of Police Shakti Singh and Kalady SHO Anilkumar Meppilly. “We formed teams. One tracked the pepper spray can. Another collected information from people who worked at the company. We also checked CCTV footage in the area,” the officer reveals.

The latter exercise proved to be fruitless as the route did not have many cameras and so, the motorcycles used by the assailants could not be found. “However, the team tracking the pepper spray received vital information during the initial probe. The can had a helpline number on it which, when contacted, helped us find that the pepper spray was only sold online and from one particular shopping platform. After checking with the can’s manufacturer and some assistance from the shopping platform, we tracked the buyer — a person in Irinjalakuda. He had procured the pepper spray a few weeks before the incident,” the officer says.

Meanwhile, the team probing the possible involvement of an insider found that Anil Kumar T G, who had worked as the company’s driver, had a criminal history and was lodged in Irinjalakuda jail in a criminal case. “Even though he returned to work after being released from jail, he resigned a few months later. So we also started tracking Anil,” the officer says.

The pepper spray can was tracked to the residence of Anees in Irinjalakuda.

“It was a combo pack containing two cans. We carried out a surprise raid at the residence and recovered the pairing can and the box in which it was delivered. But his family members tipped him off and Anees went absconding,” the officer explains.