Ride the wave aboard Kochi's mini luxury liner Nefertiti

As the ship glides over the waters off Kochi’s coastline, the horizon transforms into a breathtaking spectacle. The setting sun casts a magnificent palette across the sky.

The sky is awash with opera rose, blending seamlessly into the soft saffron of the evening. The waves lilt in a gentle rhythm, their soothing undulations calming the senses. The cool sea breeze carries the scent of salt and adventure.

We stand still for a while, immersed in the moment, gazing into the high seas. It’s another world aboard Nefertiti, the first sea-going luxury cruise liner of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation. Inspired by ancient Egypt, the ship is named after Pharaoh Akhenaten’s queen.

Nefertiti offers an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The evening cruise includes music and dance performances, a mimicry show, DJ session, and a scrumptious buffet offering naadan classics. For those looking for high spirits, there is a well-stocked lounge bar as well.

The cruise departs from Bolgatty IWAI jetty at 4pm and returns about five hours later. As twilight deepens, passengers may spot dolphins porpoising through the shimmering waters beneath a canopy of stars.

These evening cruises, all the way into the deep sea, have become quite a hit among domestic tourists despite not being easy on the pocket.

While the latest addition to Kerala’s fleet, Indra, the country’s largest solar-electric vessel, stays near the shore, Nefertiti ventures 12 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea, close to the international shipping channel.

Designed as a miniature luxury liner, Nefertiti boasts world-class navigational facilities, including radar, GPS, lifesaving, and communication equipment. There are bouncers, too, on board to ensure the cruise is ‘smooth’.