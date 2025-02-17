Official apathy, lack of awareness blamed for surge in rabies deaths in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Poor monitoring by local bodies, a social and cultural apathy towards waste management and inadequate awareness about infections and the need for vaccinations are being blamed for the rapid rise in rabid-dog attacks and deaths due to rabies in the state.

According to data made available by the state health department in reply to an RTI application, 94 people have died from rabies infection in the state over the past five years. Stray dogs have bit around 12.94 lakh people over the same period. From five in 2020, the number of people who died from rabies increased to 26 in 2024.

Cases of stray dog bites numbered 1,60,483 in 2020, which increased to 3,16,793 in 2024, the data showed. The failure of local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in controlling the stray dog population through sterilisation is being seen as a major reason for the spiralling number of rabies deaths and dog bites.

The increase in deaths from rabies is alarming, said Raju Vazhakkala, an RTI activist who filed the application. “Crores of rupees are spent every year on vaccination of stray dogs, sterilisation and other processes as part of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme of the state government, but it has not proved effective in controlling infections and deaths. The dumping of food waste in public places is helping breed strays,” he said.

Many people are infected by rabies due to lack of awareness of the need to take vaccines. Last year, two children from Alappuzha died from infection, which they and their parents were not aware were caused by dog bites.