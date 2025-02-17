Public school reforms helped revive Kerala’s education system in state, says Kerala CM

KANNUR: Pointing out that he was able to attend school only because the then government had done away with fees in public educational institutions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed that such reforms helped revitalise the education system in state.

Speaking on Sunday after inaugurating a new multi-storey building constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore at Peralassery AKG Smaraka GHSS, where he was an alumnus, Pinarayi said that major changes have taken place in the public-education sector in since 2016, when his first government assumed office.

“If fees was never abolished in government schools, children from many poor families would not have been able to study. If it were only for the private sector, it would have charged exorbitant fees. When that happens, students from poorer sections tend to drop out. Our strong public-education sector ensures that there is a limit to the fees that unaided and self-financed institutions can charge,’ the CM said.

Criticising the state of Kerala’s education system prior to 2016, Pinarayi said, “When I first took charge, public schools were in disrepair due to government neglect. Meanwhile, unaided institutions flourished with direct and indirect support.

As a result, nearly five lakh students left public schools. However, after assuming office, the LDF government allocated `5,000 crore for public-education reforms. This, combined with strong public support, revitalised a system that was on the brink of collapse,” he added.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function.