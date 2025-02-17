Same old story For women crew in cine industry

Another demand was for equal work opportunities. AKCMHU comprises 280 active members, including makeup artists and hairdressers, but many of those registered with the union have had to seek alternative employment opportunities to make ends meet. “Work should be based on a rotating system, so as to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to work,” said Elizabeth.

The protesters also alleged that the unions “protect perpetrators and punish victims.” And their allegations brought to light, yet again, the stories of exploitation and threats that women have had to face.

“I once had to experience a very demeaning incident in the workplace. When I raised it, members of the union, including women, approached me with open threats. They blamed me and called me insane. They even issued me a show-cause notice for speaking to the media about the harassment I faced,” said Rohini.

Angel had a similar story to share. “I was threatened by the union secretary for not showing up for some work outside cinema. He had asked me to do a bridal hair-do, but I sought to be excused as my child was sick. He threatened me, abusing his position,” she said.

Earlier this year, makeup artist Sivappriya Maneeshya had her membership revoked for allegedly raising her voice against injustices within the union. Rohini and several others also face show-cause notices for the same reason.

Following a meeting with makeup artists, the unions, including Fefka officials, agreed to look into the issues they raised. “We have already taken essential steps and are looking into the other demands they have put up,” said Pradeep Rankan, AKCMHU secretary.

“The batta slip rule has been changed and now they can receive their payments directly and all members facing legal action have been suspended from the union,” he added.

“The issue assumes importance as no woman in the industry in such a vulnerable situation has came up and talked in public about the harassment they face. It is what they are made to go through that makes them respond,” said Sajitha Madathil, WCC member.

“People in the industry are discrediting our cause. What WCC did was initiate them to resolve the problems by notifying the issues before the labour commission,” she said, in response to the Fefka president’s statement that WCC is conspiring and instigating artists against the union.