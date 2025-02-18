Barton Hill, the abode of a visionary engineer who transformed Thiruvananthapuram

Located on one of the city’s many rolling hills, Barton Hill carries the legacy of Walthew Clarence Barton, the first chief engineer of Travancore. The Hill was where his bungalow was; a grand structure built in the 1860s with wooden floors and ceilings, and offering a view of the Shankhumukham beach.

Today, the area houses the Government Engineering College and the Government Law College, institutions that continue the spirit of learning and innovation that the British engineer embodied.

“Barton was PWD’s first chief engineer. There was a European tradition where most high-ranking officials used to live on top of the hills,” says historian M G Sasibhooshan.

“He was the chief engineer who constructed the Kerala Secretariat, which was then called Huzoor/Hajoor Kacheri. Before the Secretariat, that place had the bungalow of Lieutenant Horsley. With the establishment of the Secretariat, Travancore, which was primarily a pilgrim city, transformed into an administrative capital. The trio of Ayilyam Thirunal, Madhava Rao, and Clarence Barton are the makers of modern Travancore.”

The Secretariat building, which remains the administrative nerve centre of Kerala, was conceptualised and designed by Barton. The foundation stone was laid by Maharaja Ayilyam Thirunal in 1865, and the construction was completed in 1869. Incorporating elements of Roman and Dutch architecture, the original structure housed the Travancore Royal Durbar Hall, where the King would meet his council of ministers every month.