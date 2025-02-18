Ramesh Chennithala blames Kerala HC's judgments for rise in ragging cases

KOTTAYAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday blamed two HC judgments for the multiple instances of ragging cases being reported in the state.

Addressing media persons in Kottayam on Monday, Chennithala pointed out the judgments pronounced in the case related to the death of J S Siddharthan, who was subjected to alleged torture at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University at Pookode in Wayanad. According to him, two orders had inadvertently favoured the accused in instances of ragging.

Ramesh said the HC granted bail to all the accused in the case last year. “Even if granting bail was legally justified, the rationale provided was shocking and untrue, and they seemed to defend the actions of those who brutally assaulted Siddharthan,” he said.

In another judgment on December 5, 2024, the court ordered the reinstatement of all accused students at the Mannuthy Veterinary College. Chennithala questioned the message these judgments had sent. “Had the HC delivered a clear message against those who drove Siddharthan to death, would brutal ragging incidents like the one in Kottayam have occurred?” he asked.