Invest Kerala Summit aims to augment investments in maritime ecosystem

KOCHI: The Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025), to be held in Kochi on February 21 and 22, will explore ways to augment the state’s shipbuilding potential, besides exploring the role of cutting-edge technologies in maritime sector.

Seeking investment opportunities and global partnerships, IKGS has scheduled a session on the maritime sector on the inaugural day of the event, to be hosted at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Kochi. IKGS 2025 is organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) on behalf of the Department of Industries & Commerce.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event and Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, P Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural session. The focus sectors of the summit include sustainable technologies, innovation & industry 4.0, strategic industries, health, fintech and tourism, which promise great opportunities for start-ups along with major players.

The summit will explore collaborations with international shipbuilders and technology providers to enhance innovation and global competitiveness of the state’s thriving marine sector, Rajeeve said. “The session on maritime sector is vital as the Vizhinjam Port is set to grab global attention in the near future. The ‘Vizhinjam Conclave’, conducted as a pre-summit build-up event, has given thrust to the sector. Apart from attracting investments, the summit will also explore how AI and robotics can be leveraged in our shipbuilding ecosystem to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance safety,” he said.

The session on ‘Navigating the Future: Shipbuilding Potential in India’s Maritime Growth’ will discuss shipbuilding’s role as a key driver of maritime security, potential of creating local jobs, enhancing skills, boosting regional economic growth, attracting FDI and government incentives to promote shipbuilding investments.

Other areas to be deliberated include manufacturing of small boats and large electric vessels, highlighting the importance of innovation in small boat manufacturing that enhances efficiency and sustainability.

The panellists will also share their views on the expanding capabilities of Cochin Shipyard by utilising advanced technologies.

Another session related to the maritime sector will be on ‘Harnessing Marine Sector for Future Growth’ and ‘Catalysing Growth—Port-led Development as a Bridge to Global Trade’.