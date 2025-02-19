Kraft festival returns to make us think, talk and transform

Held in the inspiring environs of the Kalikotta Palace, the festival has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the city. Now, in its third year, Kraft boasts prolific speakers and poignant discussions, but its organisers maintain that they are “a very small festival”.

Likely so, if you take into account that it is a residents association handling its affairs. On how that came to be, its team of 10 says, “Even we were surprised. Usually, resident associations don’t engage with such projects. But given Tripunithura’s natural inclination for everything arts and culture, we thought why not?”

A stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin royal family, Kottakkakam houses a number of prominent personalities, including writers, thinkers, artists and scholars. Prasanna K Varma, a resident, is the translator of Manu S Pillai’s Ivory Throne. Renowned Indian animation filmmaker Suresh Eriyat, who graced the festival’s first edition, also hails from the area.

“Ours is a small festival, done mostly through crowdfunding. We don’t have the finances to bring speakers from outside the state. So we look within our immediate circles first and then, at what conversations we can make happen with the lot,” elaborates team Kraft.