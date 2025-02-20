State Congress leaders unhappy, feel Tharoor given enough leeway

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Congress high command has stood with Shashi Tharoor, defying the sentiments of the state leadership, the journey is unlikely to be smooth for the Thiruvananthapuram MP as resistance against him has grown stronger among party leaders in Kerala. His political mantra “party politics is not the need of the hour” is something his rivals in the party would refuse to accept.

A majority of senior Congress leaders are unhappy with the prominence accorded to Tharoor by the national leadership. They say the party has given the four-time MP enough leeway.

“Tharoor hasn’t corrected his position even after Rahul Gandhi spoke to him,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

“He was made a Union minister as a first-time MP. He has been the chairman of the parliamentary committee twice. When senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala was made an invitee, Tharoor was included in the CWC.”

There is also criticism about Tharoor’s lack of participation in discussions at party forums. “He is a member of the political affairs committee. But he is playing the role of a guest artist. There are criticisms from ordinary workers about his MP office. He is unavailable to ordinary people,” another senior leader said.

Excluding state Congress president K Sudhakaran, most other sections in the party are unhappy with Tharoor.

“Tharoor has not committed any grave mistake. These are interpretations. I have asked everyone to stop creating controversies” Sudhakaran told reporters on Wednesday. Noticeably, Tharoor had supported Sudhakaran’s continuing as the party state president.

Leaders across groups view Tharoor as a possible contender for the CM post. As of now, there are three contenders for the post — Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan. There is a feeling among the groups that should there be a fight among these leaders, Tharoor may emerge as a consensus candidate.

The high command acknowledging Tharoor has come as a setback to not only the state leaders but also to the powerful AICC general secretary Venugopal. That Venugopal was excluded from the Rahul-Tharoor discussion was a shock to the group managers too.