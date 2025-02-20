Thrissur Collector's interactive session with students becomes platform of change

THRISSUR: The moment Jerin met District Collector Arjun Pandian, he shook hands and introduced himself with an enthusiastic smile. An inmate of Pope Paul Mercy Home, he was at the collectorate on Wednesday morning along with other special children from the institution to attend the programme 'Meet Your Collector'. All 20 of them were excited to meet the district collector.

Hosting students from schools or inviting groups of people for short interactions, listening to their stories and spending some time together, has been a ritual for the current Thrissur collector. Despite his busy schedule, Arjun finds time to meet students early in the morning before moving on to official work.

As the special children were seated inside his chamber, the collector began the conversation by enquiring about their routine and life in general. Without any hesitation, Jerin spoke about his father's death and other family matters. The conversation grew livelier as other students joined in with their doubts and eager queries. One asked whether Arjun knew how to ride a bicycle as he had seen a picture of the collector in a newspaper. The collector readily replied that he had taken part in a cycle rally and that it was fun.