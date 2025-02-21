London-Edinburgh-London, via Aluva

Muhammed Adhil M K is currently mapping the routes between London and Scotland, to choose the best one while preparing for his upcoming ride on his dream bike — the Argon 18 Krypton GF. This isn’t just another one of those fantasies about travelling the world on a bicycle.

The 23-year-old from Aluva is preparing for the great challenge — the London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) randonnée bicycle event — where he has to cover 1,530km in 128 hours.

For any cycling enthusiast, this event is one of the longest and possibly the toughest challenges around, with thousands of riders eagerly waiting for their chance to race through scenic countryside and challenging terrain.

In the cycling community, LEL is often compared to the Olympics, as it takes place once every four years. It’s one of the most prestigious audax cycling events in the world, where riders must complete the journey within a strict time limit.

“Long-distance rides such as LEL are called audax, internationally known as randonneuring. It’s a self-supported ride, not a race. The goal isn’t to finish quickly, but to complete the ride within a given time. Randonneuring tests your mental and physical endurance,” explains Adhil.

According to the official website of LEL, anyone can apply, and the entries are selected through a ballot, a random drawing from all registered applicants.