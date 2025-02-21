London-Edinburgh-London, via Aluva

Muhammed Adhil M K is currently mapping the routes between London and Scotland, to choose the best one while preparing for his upcoming ride on his dream bike — the Argon 18 Krypton GF. This isn’t just another one of those fantasies about travelling the world on a bicycle.
The 23-year-old from Aluva is preparing for the great challenge — the London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) randonnée bicycle event — where he has to cover 1,530km in 128 hours.
For any cycling enthusiast, this event is one of the longest and possibly the toughest challenges around, with thousands of riders eagerly waiting for their chance to race through scenic countryside and challenging terrain.
In the cycling community, LEL is often compared to the Olympics, as it takes place once every four years. It’s one of the most prestigious audax cycling events in the world, where riders must complete the journey within a strict time limit.
“Long-distance rides such as LEL are called audax, internationally known as randonneuring. It’s a self-supported ride, not a race. The goal isn’t to finish quickly, but to complete the ride within a given time. Randonneuring tests your mental and physical endurance,” explains Adhil.
According to the official website of LEL, anyone can apply, and the entries are selected through a ballot, a random drawing from all registered applicants.
Long-distance rides are nothing new to Adhil. He recently proved his resilience by completing two 1,000 km Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) rides in 75 hours. The first ride was from Madurai to Salem, Trichy, Pondicherry, and back to Madurai, while the second was from Bengaluru to Hubli and back. He also completed a 1,200km Les Randonneurs Mondiaux (LRM) ride in 90 hours — races that are longer than 1,000km.
Even before these achievements, Adhil had earned the title of the youngest ‘Super Randonneur’ of Kerala in 2022, after completing rides of 200, 300, 400, and 600 km.
However, entry into the world of randonneuring was quite an unexpected event for Adhil. “I started cycling on my doctor’s advice to improve my health and stay active. With every pedal, I saw how much it had a positive impact. It’s not just an activity to pass the time,” says Adhil, who now holds a part-time job at a bicycle store.
Off you go!
Since he started randonneuring, he always wanted to try out the challenging LEL, a self-supported cycle ride, winding through Cambridge, Lincoln, York, Moffat, Alston, and Thirsk.
“What makes this ride particularly challenging is not the long distance, but the tough terrain. Most areas are hilly, requiring intense effort to gear the bike. The journey is also about self-navigation, meaning once you’re on the road, you’re on your own for days. On top of that, the temperature drops drastically at night, making it even harder to keep going,” smiles Adhil.
“I plan to train on similar terrains in Ooty, Munnar, and Coonoor.”
Before setting off, Adhil highlights that time management and planning are key strategies.
“There are control points along the way, and it’s crucial to reach them within the set time limits. You need to plan your ride, breaks, and refreshment stops for a smooth finish. If you push too hard without resting, you might black out,” he says.
In addition to good planning, Adhil emphasises the importance of being properly equipped with tools and safety gear. “If something happens to your bike, you can’t just take it to a workshop. You have to fix everything yourself since it’s a self-supported ride,” he adds.
According to Adhil, not many Indians have finished the ride within the time limit.
“This year, there are a fewparticipants from Kerala, and if I manage to finish, I could be the youngest Indian to achieve the feat,” he says.
However, reaching the finish line is no easy task. Financial support is crucial. In addition to travel expenses, gear, and accommodation, riders have to cover all the costs themselves. Most participants either crowdfund or seek sponsorships to make it possible.
“I’ve approached several businesses, and I hope there’s a way. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I don’t want to miss it due to shortage of funds,” Adhil explains.