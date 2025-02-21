Summer car care: Tips to keep your vehicle in top condition

Just as you need protection from the scorching summer heat, so does your car. All major car manufacturers issue advisories on summer car care. Here, we’ve compiled the best tips to keep your vehicle cool and in top condition.
Summer accelerates ageing: High temperatures speed up the ageing of various vehicle components. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight further accelerates deterioration, affecting both cars and two-wheelers.
Polish for protection: Waxing and polishing, often considered a luxury, can be a summer saviour. Just as sunscreen shields our skin from harmful UV rays, a coat of wax polish protects the paint and underlying metal from harsh sunlight. Plastic panels, such as lower body cladding, require extra care. Regular plastic polishing helps maintain a fresh, new look.
Check rubber components: Like plastic parts, rubber components deteriorate faster in summer. Cracks can lead to failure, so inspect and replace rubber parts such as window channels before the season sets in. Damaged rubber seals allow water leaks during car washes and rain, and dirt accumulation.
Tyre care: Tyres endure scorching road surfaces, and neglecting them can lead to blowouts, especially on highways. Heat worsens wear, creating microscopic cracks that may not be visible to the naked eye. Tyres have a lifespan of five years or approximately 40,000 km for mid-size and compact cars. Ensure they are within this limit and maintain a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.
Maintain the right pressure: Hot air expands, increasing tyre pressure as you drive over hot roads. If cracks exist, this can lead to blowouts. Overinflated tyres experience more stress in summer. Consider using nitrogen to maintain consistent pressure, unaffected by temperature fluctuations.
Check engine oil: Regular servicing ensures proper oil levels. Summer heat degrades engine oil faster, which also accumulates debris from engine wear. Change oil periodically, as it loses protective properties over time. Proper lubrication extends engine life and prevents abnormal wear.
Inspect belts and hoses: Like other rubber components, belts and hoses age faster in hot, dry conditions. Check air-conditioning and fan belts for cracks. A squeaking noise at startup may indicate a hardened, ageing belt. The timing belt or chain has a manufacturer-specified replacement interval — adhere to it to avoid breakdowns.
Coolant top-up: The engine relies on both engine oil and coolant to regulate temperature. Check the coolant reservoir regularly to ensure it’s within the optimal range. If low, top it up with distilled water to maintain proper circulation and cooling efficiency.
Use car covers & sunshades: Just as you use an umbrella for shade, protect your car. If you park your car outdoors for extended periods, a car cover shields the paint and metal from UV rays. Windshield and window sunshades prevent excessive interior heating when a full cover isn't used.
Air conditioning check-up: Just like home ACs, your car’s air conditioning should be checked before summer to ensure peak performance during extreme heat.
Cool down before driving: A parked car’s cabin becomes a heat chamber in summer. Before setting off, roll down the windows to let hot air escape and allow cooler ambient air to circulate.
Stay hydrated & protected: Drivers need protection too! Always try to park in the shade, but if unavoidable, leave windows slightly open for ventilation. Use sunshades for windows and carry a flask or bottle of water. Keep an umbrella and a small towel in the car for added comfort.
Ranveer Singh becomes Skoda’s first brand superstar
Celebrating 25 years in India, Skoda Auto announced actor Ranveer Singh as its first-ever ‘Brand Superstar.’ This partnership will drive people-focused campaigns, with the first major ad featuring Ranveer alongside the Skoda Kushaq premiering soon.
Renault launches updated Kiger and Triber
Renault India has refreshed the Kiger and Triber, enhancing their appeal with new features. Standard upgrades include all four power windows and remote central locking across all variants. From the RXL variant onwards, customers get an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rear-view camera. Additionally, the Kiger RXT (O) variant now offers a Turbo Petrol CVT gearbox at Rs 9,99,995. The 2025 updates also bring 17 safety features across all variants.
Honda Hornet 2.0 gets an upgrade
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated Hornet 2.0, featuring refreshed styling, advanced technology, and improved safety. The new model boasts aggressive body graphics, a 184.40cc OBD2B-compliant engine delivering 12.50 kW at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm torque at 6000 RPM. The bike retains its 5-speed gearbox for an exhilarating ride, priced at Rs 1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi).