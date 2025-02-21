Summer car care: Tips to keep your vehicle in top condition

Just as you need protection from the scorching summer heat, so does your car. All major car manufacturers issue advisories on summer car care. Here, we’ve compiled the best tips to keep your vehicle cool and in top condition.

Summer accelerates ageing: High temperatures speed up the ageing of various vehicle components. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight further accelerates deterioration, affecting both cars and two-wheelers.

Polish for protection: Waxing and polishing, often considered a luxury, can be a summer saviour. Just as sunscreen shields our skin from harmful UV rays, a coat of wax polish protects the paint and underlying metal from harsh sunlight. Plastic panels, such as lower body cladding, require extra care. Regular plastic polishing helps maintain a fresh, new look.

Check rubber components: Like plastic parts, rubber components deteriorate faster in summer. Cracks can lead to failure, so inspect and replace rubber parts such as window channels before the season sets in. Damaged rubber seals allow water leaks during car washes and rain, and dirt accumulation.

Tyre care: Tyres endure scorching road surfaces, and neglecting them can lead to blowouts, especially on highways. Heat worsens wear, creating microscopic cracks that may not be visible to the naked eye. Tyres have a lifespan of five years or approximately 40,000 km for mid-size and compact cars. Ensure they are within this limit and maintain a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.