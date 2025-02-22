Drug test kits in demand among parents of teenagers in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: With reports of drug abuse among school students making headlines, concerned parents are increasingly relying on multi-panel drug test kits to monitor their children. The easy availability and affordability of these at-home test kits have further contributed to their rising popularity.

Experts said that in the recent months there has been a significant rise in the use of multi-panel drug test kits. Social influences, peer pressure and access to drugs among teenagers have made it tough for parents to keep their children away from drugs.

Many believe that early detection is key to preventing addiction and parents are turning to the kits to ensure their children are not taking drugs.

Althaf Ali Ahamed, a pharmacist from Aluva who imports these kits from China, confirmed the growing demand for the products.

“The kit is in great demand now, especially with the rise in drug use among school and college students. Initially, we supplied them to de-addiction centres across Kerala, but as awareness grew, more parents have started purchasing them directly from us,” Ahamed said.

These multi-panel kits are designed to detect various substances, including MDMA (Ecstasy), morphine, oxycodone, benzodiazepines, cocaine, amphetamines, buprenorphine, and tramadol. Available at pharmacies and online platforms, the kits are designed for easy use, providing results within minutes, similar to pregnancy test kits.

Speaking about her concerns, a mother of a 16-year-old student, said, “As a parent, I want to be sure my child is not experimenting with any harmful substances. The test kit gives me peace of mind and helps me intervene early if necessary.”

Many teachers and school counsellors are also supporting the use of drug test kits at home. They believe that early identification of drug use can help prevent serious addiction problems. Some schools have even begun encouraging parents to conduct regular tests, especially in cases where behavioural changes are observed.