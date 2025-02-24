Local body bypoll to three wards in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on February 24

PATHANAMTHITTA: The local body by-elections to three wards reserved for women in the district will take place on Monday (February 24).

According to officials, voting in Kumbazha North ward in Pathanamthitta Municipality, Thadiyoor ward of Ayiroor grama panchayat, and Galaxy Nagar ward of Puramattom grama panchayat, is scheduled to be held from 7am to 6pm.

Counting of votes will begin from 10am on Tuesday.

In addition to the identity card issued by the Election Commission, voters can exercise their franchise by using a passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, SSLC book with photo, and passbook with photo issued by any nationalised bank not less than six months before the election date, they said.

A local holiday has been declared for educational institutions on the polling day.