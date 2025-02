KANNUR: Defying High Court observations, the CPM has once again blocked the road and disrupted traffic as part of an agitation in Kannur on Tuesday. The police have registered a case against CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, MLA K V Sumesh and several others after the party cadre placed chairs and erected a shamiana, obstructing traffic at Yogasala Road in the morning.

The CPM district committee organised the blockade in front of the Kannur Head Post Office to protest the central government’s alleged disregard for Kerala in the Union budget.

The High Court had earlier initiated contempt of court proceedings against various political parties for blocking public pathways. CPM state secretary M V Govindan recently appeared in person before the High Court in a case related to the blocking of a road in Thiruvananthapuram after a stage was set on the road for a party event.

Defending the act, Jayarajan said in his speech that there are other alternatives for the public to travel but there is only one head post office in the district for the party to stage a protest against the Centre. “Police have issued a notice. I received and kept it in my pocket because I have democratic sense,” he said.

“Traffic block will be there when thousands of people participate in an agitation. Traffic diversion is the way out in such circumstances. But some

interpret it as the violation of fundamental rights,” Jayarajan said.

Agitation not against judiciary, police or people, says M V Jayarajan

“The problem is that the judiciary also goes for such interpretations,” he said. The CPM leader said such agitation will not be necessary if the court orders the Centre to sanction the amount due to Kerala. “The agitation is not against judiciary, police or people,” he said adding that people have the right to stage an agitation while obeying the law enforcing system.