CPI’s Honey Benjamin elected as Kollam Mayor

KOLLAM: The tug-of-war between the CPI and CPM over the mayoral position ended on Thursday with CPI candidate Honey Benjamin being elected as the new mayor of Kollam. She will serve a 10-month term.
At around 1 p.m. on February 27, Honey Benjamin took the oath of office at the Corporation Council Hall in the presence of District Collector N. Devidas. A total of 45 votes were cast, with Honey securing 37 votes, while UDF candidate and Maruthadi ward councillor Sumi M received seven votes.
“The top priority will be waste management and other development issues. Our dream is to create a waste-free town. Waste is being dumped in public areas, and it has become a common sight. Several development projects are in the pipeline, and with the support of my fellow councillors, we believe we can achieve the desired results,” Honey Benjamin told TNIE after her election.
Meanwhile, the election for the deputy mayor is scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 27.
Earlier in the day, the CPM held its council meeting and elected Vallikeezhu Councillor S. Jayan as its deputy mayor candidate. From the UDF camp, Shakthikulangara Councillor M. Pushpangadan is in the fray for the position.
As per the CPI-CPM agreement, the CPM was to hold the mayoral position for four years before handing it over to the CPI. Prasanna Earnest, who served as mayor for four years, was expected to step down in December last year but delayed her resignation.
Following discussions between both parties, it was decided she would resign on February 5. However, when she failed to do so, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, along with Development Standing Committee Chairperson Sajeev Soman and Education Standing Committee Chairperson Savitha Devi, resigned in protest. This led to Development Standing Committee Chairperson S. Geetha Kumari taking over as acting mayor.