CPI’s Honey Benjamin elected as Kollam Mayor

KOLLAM: The tug-of-war between the CPI and CPM over the mayoral position ended on Thursday with CPI candidate Honey Benjamin being elected as the new mayor of Kollam. She will serve a 10-month term.

At around 1 p.m. on February 27, Honey Benjamin took the oath of office at the Corporation Council Hall in the presence of District Collector N. Devidas. A total of 45 votes were cast, with Honey securing 37 votes, while UDF candidate and Maruthadi ward councillor Sumi M received seven votes.

“The top priority will be waste management and other development issues. Our dream is to create a waste-free town. Waste is being dumped in public areas, and it has become a common sight. Several development projects are in the pipeline, and with the support of my fellow councillors, we believe we can achieve the desired results,” Honey Benjamin told TNIE after her election.

Meanwhile, the election for the deputy mayor is scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 27.