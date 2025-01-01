10-year-old girl dies as school bus overturns in Kannur, Kerala

KANNUR: A 10-year-old girl died as a school bus lost control and overturned in Valakkai at the Thalipparambha-Sreekandapuram state highway. The deceased, identified as Nithya S. Rajesh, is the daughter of Rajesh, a resident of Chorukkala.

The accident occurred near the Valakkai bridge, a road with having slight slope and a bend. The school bus, en route to drop students from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannur, reportedly lost control while giving way to another vehicle and overturned.

Nithya, seated in the front, was thrown from the bus and fell beneath it as it toppled two times. Her body was recovered during efforts to lift the overturned vehicle.

Fourteen other students sustained minor injuries and were immediately transported to the Thalipparambha Cooperative Hospital. According to the nearby residents who took part in the rescue, their conditions are stable, with no serious injuries.

The body of Nithya has been shifted to Kannur Government Medical College mortuary. Police who has reached the spot has started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.