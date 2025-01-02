Kerala spent round Rs 50 lakh to retrieve waste dumped in Tirunelveli district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has spent approximately Rs 50 lakh on retrieving medical and unsegregated waste dumped illegally at multiple locations in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

The dumping of hazardous waste in the neighbouring state had sparked outrage, catching the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On December 20, the Southern Bench of NGT directed the state government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to remove the biomedical waste and mixed solid waste from Tirunelveli within three days.

The state removed as many as 29 loads of waste with the assistance of the Clean Kerala Company (CKC). In response to the NGT intervention, the Suchitwa Mission blacklisted Sunage Ecosystems, the service provider which committed the violation.

With an NGT hearing scheduled on Thursday, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has decided to prosecute five bulk-waste generators - the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Credence Hospital, Leela Kovalam, Artech Cinemas, and Hycinth. According to sources, more bulk-waste generators in the state capital, including apartment complexes, malls, and hoteliers, are involved in the violation.