Kerala spent round Rs 50 lakh to retrieve waste dumped in Tirunelveli district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has spent approximately Rs 50 lakh on retrieving medical and unsegregated waste dumped illegally at multiple locations in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.
The dumping of hazardous waste in the neighbouring state had sparked outrage, catching the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
On December 20, the Southern Bench of NGT directed the state government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to remove the biomedical waste and mixed solid waste from Tirunelveli within three days.
The state removed as many as 29 loads of waste with the assistance of the Clean Kerala Company (CKC). In response to the NGT intervention, the Suchitwa Mission blacklisted Sunage Ecosystems, the service provider which committed the violation.
With an NGT hearing scheduled on Thursday, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has decided to prosecute five bulk-waste generators - the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Credence Hospital, Leela Kovalam, Artech Cinemas, and Hycinth. According to sources, more bulk-waste generators in the state capital, including apartment complexes, malls, and hoteliers, are involved in the violation.
Expecting a hefty environmental compensation from the NGT, the state government has decided to prosecute all the violators so that the fine can be recovered from them.
“We have identified around nine bulk-waste generators and have decided to initiate prosecution measures against five of them. We are gathering evidence to book the other violators. We are inventorying the waste brought back from Tamil Nadu to gather evidence and prosecute more violators,” a source told TNIE.
According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh can be imposed on the bulk-waste generators. An official with the local self-government department (LSGD) said the money spent on retrieving waste from Tamil Nadu will be recovered from the defaulters.
“Around 16 excavators were hired for the job. The total expenses will come to around Rs 50 lakh,” the official said.
Govt to tighten regulations
In the backdrop of the illegal dumping, the Kerala government has decided to revamp the regulations for waste management service providers in the state. The government has also decided to strictly monitor - with the help of the motor vehicle department and the police - the interstate movement of waste.
Currently, there are 37 empanelled service providers in the state. The Suchitwa Mission is planning a massive revamp by revising the terms and conditions for agencies to get empanelled for engaging in waste management services. Suchitwa Mission executive director U V Jose said discussions are on towards that end.