New dawn? NSS sets the stage for return of its ‘son’ in Kerala politics

KOTTAYAM: After an 11-year-long stand-off, the Nair Service Society on Thursday rolled out the red carpet for senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the Mannam jayanthi celebrations at the NSS headquarters in Perunna, marking a significant moment of redemption for the seasoned politician.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair showered praise on Chennithala, referring to him as the ‘son of the NSS’, who was the most deserving person to inaugurate celebrations.

“Unexpectedly, the man who had initially agreed to inaugurate the celebrations conveyed his inconvenience. When we approached Ramesh, he graciously accepted our invitation and promised to follow the instructions of NSS,” Nair said.

Some news organisations, however, tried to stir up a controversy over the development, he said.

“They only seem to have issues when a Nair visits the NSS, a problem not shared by other community organisations. Ramesh was invited not as a Congress leader, rather as a member of the NSS. The organisation is not looking to gain from Ramesh’s political clout. He has been a son of this soil from his younger days. He is a son of the NSS,” Nair said.