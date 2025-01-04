32 lakh visitors in 41 days: Sabarimala temple’s revenue soars to Rs 297 crore

PATHANAMTHITTA: During the 41 days of Mandala Mahotsavam, the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala, over 32 lakh devotees had darshan at the hill shrine in Pathanamthitta. The uptick in footfall, mainly with the influx of devotees from southern states, reflected in the temple recording an excess revenue of Rs 82.24 crore than the previous year.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board president (TDB) P S Prashanth, a total of 32,49,756 devotees visited the shrine during the Mandalam period this year, generating a revenue of Rs 297.07 crore compared to Rs 214.83 crore during the same period last year.

A total of 4,07,309 more devotees visited the temple this year as against 28,42,447 visitors during the last Mandalam season. This year, a total of 5,66,571 devotees visited the temple using real-time online booking in contrast to 4,02,269 devotees last year.

The Devaswom Board received an income of Rs 124.02 crore from the sale of aravana – the major prasadam of the temple – this year, compared to Rs 101.95 crore last year. An additional Rs 22.07 crore was received from the sale of aravana this year. Pilgrims’ offering (kanikka) hit Rs 80.26 crore this year, with an excess of Rs 13.28 crore than the last season.