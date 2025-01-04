Kerala

Youngsters smoke sometimes: Minister Saji Cherian defends MLA’s son

"Prathibha’s son is studying in a polytechnic. I read the FIR. It says he smoked. I, too, smoke a cigarette occasionally," the minister said.
Express News Service
ALAPPUZHA: A day after he triggered controversy by supporting the Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha’s son who was booked for allegedly using ganja, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said he did not send a wrong message.

During the S Vasudevan Pillai’s Martyrdom Day programme in Kayamkulam on Thursday, Cherian had said students often hang out and enjoy others’ company.

“Prathibha’s son is studying in a polytechnic. I read the FIR. It says he smoked. I, too, smoke a cigarette occasionally. There is no need to register a non-bailable case for smoking,” Saji had said at the event while sharing the dais with Prathibha.

“Smoking is not a good habit, but youngsters smoke sometimes. If he smoked, it is wrong. But is it such a grave crime? Prathibha’s son hung out with friends. What could she do about it? On Friday, Cherian clarified that he did not convey any wrong message.

He said it children make a mistake, it should be corrected and if a case needs to be registered, it should be done. In the same breath, he said the entire case was a conspiracy.

