Anvar eyes IUML ladder to UDF; decision after discussion within coalition, says Sadiq Ali Thangal

KOCHI: Triggering speculation about his UDF entry, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Tuesday called on key front leaders -- IUML stalwarts Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty, even as some Congress leaders raised concerns over his ‘homecoming’.

Anvar met Thangal at his residence in Panakkad and Kunhalikutty at his Karathode home. Though all three denied having discussed Anvar’s potential entry into the UDF, their later statements suggested the opposite.

After the meeting, Thangal said any decision on Anvar’s entry into the UDF could be taken only after discussions within the coalition. The Opposition front would take a collective decision on the matter after those discussions, he added. Thangal emphasized that all possible measures would be taken to strengthen the UDF.

“The proposed bill to amend the Forest Act will create problems for the people. The government should rethink. The issues raised by Anvar are valid, and the IUML will take up such matters that affect the public,” Thangal said.

“By the next election, the UDF must be strengthened. All necessary action will be taken to achieve this goal.”

Kunhalikutty said, “We (he and Anvar) spoke about the man-animal conflict. No other matter was addressed today. Decisions on other issues should be taken only after discussions within the UDF, though the IUML supports concerns raised by Anvar.”

Anvar said he approached IUML leaders too seek support for his protest against the proposed Forest Act amendments and the state government’s inaction in resolving the man-animal conflict. He also announced that he would remain aligned with the UDF to oppose the LDF government and work towards bringing the UDF back to power.

Sources indicated that the IUML has no objection to accommodating Anvar in the UDF. However, some Congress leaders oppose the move, citing Anvar’s past criticism of Rahul Gandhi and V D Satheesan.

Anvar’s visit to Panakkad is seen as a move to placate the Congress leaders as Thangal will have the last say in the political issues in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the UDF will take a political decision on Anvar at an appropriate time.

“Anavar raised allegations against me as directed by Pinarayi Vijayan. Now the same Pinarayi is at the receiving end of Anvar’s wrath. It’s called poetic justice,” he said.