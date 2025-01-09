Curtain-up! Aiming global connect, KPAC poised to unveil 25 iconic plays on YouTube

KOCHI: Poised to share their cherished Malayalam plays with audiences far and wide, the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) is preparing to unveil its own YouTube channel. Set to grace the digital realm by the end of January, the channel will showcase digital renditions of 25 iconic productions that once captivated stages around the globe.

Classics like ‘Ningalenne Communistakki’, ‘Mudiyanaaya Puthran’, ‘Olivile Ormakal’, and ‘Surveykkallu’ are among the treasures set to take on new life on the digital platform.

This initiative comes as a response to the growing demand for Malayalam theatre on social media platforms, where nostalgia and storytelling continue to captivate audiences.

“KPAC recently celebrated 75 years in the world of theatre, having presented a total of 67 plays to date. However, until now, we hadn’t fully explored the potential of reaching an online audience due to various internal reasons.

With the launch of our YouTube channel, we hope to connect with a global audience; including those who once cherished our performances on festival grounds, in auditoriums, or heard about our plays,” KPAC secretary A Shajahan told TNIE.

KPAC has its own website, too, which is set for a revamp. After launching a new version, the troupe will upload their plays on the website, along with other their popular songs and photographs, the secretary said.