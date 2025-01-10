Court’s damning observations against Boby Chemmanur

During the inauguration event in Kannur, the accused adorned the informant (Honey Rose) with a necklace in front of thousands of people, caught hold of her hand without her consent, and twirled her around. The accused again turned her around to show the back of the necklace by making sexually coloured remarks.
“This act of the accused can be ex facie understood to be a sexual innuendo.” Furthermore during the event the accused addressed her as ‘Kunthidevi’, which is again another sexual innuendo.
He made physical contact and advances at the informant without her consent and made remarks that are prima facie sexually coloured.
What Honey Rose’s counsel submitted in court
She did not react at that moment as she did not want to create a scene and she had attended the function as a guest.
On the same day itself, her mother informed the programme coordinator of the inauguration Shanavas Khan regarding the mental agony faced due to the alleged actions of the accused.
Though she did not take any legal steps against the accused, he continuously made inappropriate and sexually coloured remarks against her on various occasions.
This prompted the public at large to also make sexually inappropriate comments about her on her social media posts and other online platforms, which became unbearable to her and thus she was forced to approach the police.
What the prosecution submitted
The investigation is in its preliminary stage and the accused is a highly affluent businessman, who can influence and intimidate the witness involved in this case.
He might commit similar offences and abscond if he is enlarged on bail.
