Over 4,000 Pocso cases in Kerala last year

KOLLAM: Sexual abuse of children continues to be a major concern in Kerala, with 4,196 incidents reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, last year, until November.

According to a source with the State Crime Records Bureau, the figure is expected to exceed 4,500 once data consolidation for December 2024 is completed, which is expected by the first week of February. In 2023, a total of 4,641 Pocso cases were registered in the state. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases (541), followed by Malappuram (465), Kozhikode (416), and Kollam (397). The least number of cases was reported in Pathanamthitta (150).

Soja Thulsidharan, special prosecutor for Pocso cases in Kollam, said there has been a surge in the number of child sexual abuse cases in the state in recent years — with a large number of such incidents originating from the victims’ home and educational institutions.

She also highlighted an increase in cases involving male victims. Soja said there has been a growing awareness about reporting sexual abuse of male children. “Previously, sexual abuse cases involving male victims were limited to one or two. But now around 50 such cases are reported annually,” she said.

The special prosecutor said the rise in consensual sex among teenagers is contributing to the issue. “Teenagers often do not realise that sexual activity below the age of 18 is not legally consensual. These incidents often come to light when the victim becomes pregnant or faces other medical issues. It is important to not only raise awareness but also educate children about the Pocso Act,” she said.