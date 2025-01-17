K Aravindakshan's novel 'Gopa' gets Odakkuzhal award

KOCHI: K Aravindakshan's critically-acclaimed Malayalam novel 'Gopa' has been chosen for Guruvayoorappan Trust's Odakkuzhal Award for 2024.

The award ceremony will take place on February 2 coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup at a function at Mahakavi G Auditorium in Kochi.

The function will be presided over by renowned writer and Parishad president C Radhakrishnan.

K Aravindakshan is recognised as one of the leading contemporary writers in the Malayalam literary scene, with a diverse portfolio that includes novels, short stories, and essays.