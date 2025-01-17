K Aravindakshan's novel 'Gopa' gets Odakkuzhal award

KOCHI: K Aravindakshan's critically-acclaimed Malayalam novel 'Gopa' has been chosen for Guruvayoorappan Trust's Odakkuzhal Award for 2024.
The award ceremony will take place on February 2 coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup at a function at Mahakavi G Auditorium in Kochi.
The function will be presided over by renowned writer and Parishad president C Radhakrishnan.
K Aravindakshan is recognised as one of the leading contemporary writers in the Malayalam literary scene, with a diverse portfolio that includes novels, short stories, and essays.
His literary contributions have been acknowledged with several accolades, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1995 for his notable work, 'Gandhiyude Jeevitha Darshanam', and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Endowment for Best Essay in 2015.
The Guruvayurappan Trust, established by Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup, India's first Jnanpith laureate, has been presenting the Odakkuzhal Award annually since 1968, celebrating outstanding literary achievements in Malayalam.
Aravindakshan was born on June 10, 1953, to Kumaran and Karthyayani in Venginissery village, Thrissur district.