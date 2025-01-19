‘No citizen should ever have to visit a government office’

How do you see the political class responding to new ideas? Are they receptive?

Yes. Very much. Do you know who gave me the K-SMART idea? Govindan Master. He contacted me with the idea because he wants the system to change. That shows the positive attitude the political class at the top has when it comes to good governance. Be it any party. The only issue that casts a shadow is the delay in file movement. The crux of governance is file movement.

Do you think the CM is frustrated by this so-called apathy in the bureaucratic system?

This is because of the absence of an incentive system in the government system. There should be a performance incentive and non-performance disincentive. We are paying salaries with money from the taxpayers. The babus (government servants) need to do their work instead of sending out queries. The leaders need to have the wherewithal to overrule the decisions made by those down the chain. The leaders can do so while giving a reason for their decision. All this will speed up the process of file clearance. Many files get rejected for minor reasons. That is not so in TN. There I could take the file directly to the CM, and get it signed and approved in a day or two. Here, though the political class is ready to sign the files, the time it takes for the files to reach them is very long.

Are you saying that there is intent but no on-the-ground realisation?

Ahh... how do I say it? Things are improving (laughs). Computerisation has brought in a lot of improvement.

What about ease of doing business?

We are far ahead of other states in the country. However, we need to compare ourselves with other countries, like Singapore, which are way ahead.