In 2012-23, Kerala posted fourth highest in-migrant arrival growth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is among the states where in-migration saw a decadal rise, contrary to the national trend of slowing domestic migration, according to a report from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). The state was fourth in terms of increase in migrant arrivals.

According to the report, the overall number of migrants in the country, as of 2023, was 40,20 crore. This was down nearly 11.8% from the 45.57 crore enumerated in the 2011 Census. Consequently, the migration rate dropped from 37.64% to 28.88% of the population over the same period.

These were some of the findings of ‘400 Million Dreams!’ the EAC-PM working paper authored by Bibek Debroy, former chairman of the council, and Devi Prasad Misra, its serving director. It harnessed three high-frequency and granular data sets -- the Indian Railways’ unreserved ticketing system (UTS) data on passenger volumes, TRAI’s mobile phone subscriber roaming data and district-level banking data. The report attributed the drop in migration to improved services such as education, health, infrastructure and connectivity as well as improved economic opportunities.