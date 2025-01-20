‘India has remedy for all problems plaguing world’

KOCHI: India has the solution for all problems plaguing the world, including war and environmental destruction, said RSS Sar Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday. Addressing the RSS south Kerala student workers’ sanghik (combined sakha gathering) at Parama Bhattara Kendriya Vidyalayam in Vadayambady near Perumbavoor, he said India should strengthen its roots and use the fruits for progress.

“All ideologies in the world including materialism offer comfort. Knowledge has increased facilities but we are still in search of happiness. In India also we are witnessing agitations. Farmers, workers, consumers and even political parties in the ruling and opposition fronts are protesting. India should remain strong for the world.

Cultural unity that holds diverse thoughts is our peculiarity. Shankaracharya, who was born in Kalady, declared this harmony by establishing mutts in four corners of the country,” Bhagwat said. RSS south area Sanghchalak R Vanniyarajan, south Kerala Prant Sanghchalak M S Ramesan, Prant Saha Karyavah K B Srikumar and Prant Karyavah T V Prasad Babu spoke.

The RSS chief had offered prayers at the Amedayil Naga temple near Udayamperoor on Friday. Having arrived in Kochi on Thursday, he commenced his five-day organisational programmes by listening to Pulluvan songs and offering prayers to Naga deities.

The temple authorities presented him with a silver-crafted Sapthamathri Naga sculpture created by renowned sculptor M L Ramesh. RSS Ernakulam division Sanghchalak A Vasudevan, Kshethreeya Pracharak P N Harikrishnakumar, Prantha Pracharak S Sudarshan, and Sahapracharak K Prashanth were present on the occasion.

On Monday, Bhagawat will attend the RSS organisational meeting at Amedayil temple. He will return on Tuesday.