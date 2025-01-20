Person from OBC community appointed Ashtapadi singer at Guruvayur temple

THRISSUR: Ashtapadi songs when the sanctum is closed for rituals is an ancient tradition still in practice at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur. For several years, it has been the right of certain families in and around Guruvayur to sing Ashtapadi for Lord Krishna. However, the Guruvayur Devaswom has scripted history by appointing a person from an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community to the post.

Nandhakishore, 24, a resident of Atholi in Kozhikode district, joined as the Ashtapadi singer at the Guruvayur temple on January 3. After acquiring a bachelor’s degree (BA) in music from the Kerala Kalamandalam, he completed his master’s from the Kannur University. In the meantime, he also took lessons in Ashtapadi from Sankara Marar, as he found it interesting and full of bhakthi (devotion).

Ashtapadi songs are in Sanskrit, written by ancient poet Jayadeva. His text is also called Gita Govindham. It tells the story of Lord Krishna and the love between Krishna and Gopikas. In Guruvayur, on a normal day, the sanctum is closed six times for Nirmalyam, Usha pooja, Ucha pooja, Pantheeradi pooja, Deeparadhana, and Athazha pooja. Ashtapadi is sung standing beside the sopanam (the steps to the sanctum) when the sanctum is closed for these ritual every day.

“Being appointed to perform such a sacred task is definitely a blessing for me. I find it an opportunity to sing for Krishna,” Nandhakishore told TNIE.

He said he is adapting to the timings and strict rituals at the temple, which are new to him.