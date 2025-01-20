School bus catches fire in Vazhakulam; 25 students escape unhurt

KOCHI: Over 25 students escaped unhurt after a school bus caught fire at Kalloorkad near Muvattupuzha on Monday morning.

The bus belongs to the St Little Teresa's School located at Vazhakulam, near Muvattupuzha.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when it was proceeding towards the school, police said.

After noticing smoke emitting from the engine portion of the vehicle, the bus staff evacuated all the children.

Within a few minutes, fire engulfed the entire vehicle. Fire tenders from Muvattupuzha Fire Station rushed to the spot. It took nearly half an hour to douse the fire.

Later, the vehicle was shifted from the roadside. The Motor Vehicle Department shall inspect the vehicle to ascertain the reason for the fire.